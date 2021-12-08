PML-N surprised over PM warm reception at Kamyab Jawab Sports Drive

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday said the warm reception of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the launching of Kamyab Jawab Sports Drive has surprised the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Lashing out at the Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, he said by giving such remarks he had proved his incompetency, said in a news release.

The PML-N was using youth by dragging them into politics to just spoil their future, he added.

It was not a political rally, it was the launching ceremony of a Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive where the university students thronged to show their talent, he said.

He said the youth from all over the country participated in the sports drive.

SAPM said, "We had not yet invited PTI workers to attend the ceremony. If there were PTI workers, the situation would have been even different."