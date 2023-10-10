Open Menu

PML-N Suspends Lahore Rallies For Nawaz Sharif's Return

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2023 | 06:15 PM

The sources say that the PML-N leadership opted to cancel a scheduled rally that was set to take place in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Lahore, tomorrow.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2023) In a recent update regarding the anticipated return of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif to the country, the PML-N leadership on Tuesday reportedly decided to suspend various workers' conventions and rallies in Lahore.

The sources privy to the development, the PML-N leadership opted to cancel a scheduled rally that was set to take place in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Lahore, tomorrow.

Besides it, senior politician Khawaja Saad Rafique and other party leaders have called off rallies and workers' conventions in their respective constituencies.

Further details indicate that PML-N representatives from all Constituencies will convene for workers' conventions at the party secretariat located in Model Town, Lahore.

These gatherings will be overseen by PML-N party organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, highlighting the leadership's active involvement in preparations and the coordination of arrangements for the warm welcome planned for PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif upon his return to Pakistan.

