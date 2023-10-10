(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the PML-N leadership opted to cancel a scheduled rally that was set to take place in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Lahore, tomorrow.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2023) In a recent update regarding the anticipated return of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif to the country, the PML-N leadership on Tuesday reportedly decided to suspend various workers' conventions and rallies in Lahore.

Besides it, senior politician Khawaja Saad Rafique and other party leaders have called off rallies and workers' conventions in their respective constituencies.

Further details indicate that PML-N representatives from all Constituencies will convene for workers' conventions at the party secretariat located in Model Town, Lahore.

These gatherings will be overseen by PML-N party organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, highlighting the leadership's active involvement in preparations and the coordination of arrangements for the warm welcome planned for PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif upon his return to Pakistan.