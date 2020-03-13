PML-N suspends membership of its leaders for meeting Punjab CM

(@fidahassanain)

The party has expressed serious concerns over meeting between its members and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar and issued show-cause notice to submit replies within seven-day time.

Chaudhary Ashraf Ali, Abu Hafs Muhammad Muhammad Giyas-ur-Din, Nishat Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Arshad and two others were among the leaders who were issued show-cause notices for meeting with Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N shared the show-cause notices issued earlier to its MPAs.

Few days ago, PML-N leader Hama Shehbaz who is also Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly said that they would take action against those leaders who called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He said they would be asked to come up with explanation about their meeting with Mr.

Buzdar.

On March 11, 2020, a group of opposition MPAs in Punjab Assembly including Nishat Ahmed Daha (PML-N), Ashraf Ali Ansari (PML-N), Ghiasuddin (PML-N), Faisal Khan Niazi (PML-N), Mohammed Arshed (PML-N), Azhar Abbas (PMLN), and Ghazanfar Ali Khan (PPP) called Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

In their meeting, the MPAs expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, assuring ‘unconditional’ support to the Buzdar government. Punjab CM also assured them due respect and dignity. This was the first meeting of a group of opposition MPAs with the chief minister, whose details had been made public, thus giving a clear indication of the formation of a forward bloc in the PML-N as well as in the PPP.