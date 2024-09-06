Open Menu

PML-N Swabi President Pays Tribute To Marty's On Defense Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) District President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Swabi, Haji Sheraz Akram Bacha, paid tribute to the martyrs and their sacrifices for the country on the occasion of Defense Day.

In his message, he said that the Pakistan Army's response to the enemy on September 6, 1965, was a befitting one, thwarting their nefarious designs.

He added that this day ignites a new passion for patriotism in the Pakistani nation, sending a message to the world that Pakistanis are willing to make any sacrifice for their country's protection, progress, and prosperity.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country will make further progress and prosperity, eliminating unemployment and terrorism from the country.

