PML-N Swabi President Pays Tribute To Marty's On Defense Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) District President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Swabi, Haji Sheraz Akram Bacha, paid tribute to the martyrs and their sacrifices for the country on the occasion of Defense Day.
In his message, he said that the Pakistan Army's response to the enemy on September 6, 1965, was a befitting one, thwarting their nefarious designs.
He added that this day ignites a new passion for patriotism in the Pakistani nation, sending a message to the world that Pakistanis are willing to make any sacrifice for their country's protection, progress, and prosperity.
He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country will make further progress and prosperity, eliminating unemployment and terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District price review committee to ensure affordable food items2 minutes ago
-
PHA organizes rally in connection with Defence Day12 minutes ago
-
All out efforts to control dengue, says Special Secretary Health12 minutes ago
-
Defense and Martyrs Day Celebration at PBF International College H-9, Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests two drug dealers with 2 kg Ice12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to martyrs of country12 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 59th Defense Day of Pakistan with enthusiasm12 minutes ago
-
Education ministry appoints Zahid Munir as Scholar in Tehran University12 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits Capt Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed mausoleum, lays wreath22 minutes ago
-
Economic indicators turned positive due to consistent policies: Ahsan Iqbal42 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs on Defence & Martyr's Day42 minutes ago
-
Senator Azam Nazeer commends Meta's role in advancing 'Child Protection and Privacy' initiatives42 minutes ago