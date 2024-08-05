Open Menu

PML-N Swabi Reaffirms Support For Kashmiris On 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024

PML-N Swabi reaffirms support for Kashmiris on 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) District President Swabi, Haji Sheraz Akram Bacha, has reiterated the strong bond between the Pakistani nation and the Kashmiri people, emphasizing continuous support for the Kashmir freedom movement.

In a statement marking the fifth anniversary of India's illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Haji Sheraz Akram Bacha highlighted the observance of 'Youm-e-Istehsal' (Day of Exploitation) across Pakistan.

He condemned India's constitutional amendments that abolished the special status of occupied Kashmir, declaring it part of India.

"Five years have passed since that day, and Kashmiris worldwide are marking August 5 as Kashmir Exploitation Day, protesting and demanding the restoration of their special status and freedom from Indian atrocities," said Bacha.

He siad that the Pakistani government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with political and religious parties, has protested against Indian rule at every forum. The coalition government has fully supported the Kashmiris' right to self-determination and freedom on every international platform, including the United Nations.

Haji Sheraz Akram Bacha reaffirmed that the people and government stand in solidarity with the Kashmiris, condemning India's actions and pledging continued support for their struggle for justice and freedom.

