UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Takes Out Rally Against Arrest Of Shehbaz Sharif  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 05:48 PM

PML-N takes out rally against arrest of Shehbaz Sharif  

The party leaders say the time has come when the “selected Prime Minister” should go home, vowing that they will continue their struggle against the incumbent PTI government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2020) PML-N has taken out rally against arrest of its Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore today.

The PML-N leaders and large number of workers are in the rally at Mall road’s Regal Chowk. PML-N leaders addressed the workers and strongly criticized the PTI government.

“Opposition has been pushed to the wall, said Khawaja Saad Rafique while addressing the participants of the rally. He said fake cases were registered against them.

“You damaged the state by making fake cases,” he further said.

The rally is being organized at this moment when JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has been made as head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)—a movement that was decided by All Parties Conference to get rid of PTI government.

Rana Sana Ullah also addressed the party workers in Lahore. He

“Selected PM must go now home,” said Rana Sana Ullah, vowing to launch a strong movement against the PTI government. He said the movements started from Lahore always borne fruits.

“We are with Shehbaz Sharif and today’s rally is against his arrest,” said the former Punjab Law Minister. He said the current government just took revenge from the opponents.

“What they found in the previous cases made against Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.

The PML-N workers were charged on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Saad Rafique Law Minister All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber launches endowment project in Ajman to ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan vows to continue forceful diplomacy on II ..

19 minutes ago

Iran warns Armenia, Azerbaijan against border intr ..

18 minutes ago

Ben Stokes set to join IPL side Royals

18 minutes ago

ACCI invites entries for Ajman Chamber Business Aw ..

21 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares teaser about her appearance i ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.