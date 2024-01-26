PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took out a rally in the Halanaka area here on Friday in which a large number of workers and supporters of the party participated.

Addressing the rally the party's leader Nehal Hashmi criticized the performance of Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP)

Sindh government.

He compared the infrastructure development undertaken in Sindh and Punjab provinces.

Hashmi recalled that in the 1990s the PML-N's chief and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif put an end to the dacoit mafias in Sindh. The local leaders of the N-league also expressed their views.

