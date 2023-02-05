UrduPoint.com

PML-N Takes Out Rally To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Lahore chapter organized an event along with a rally to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The PML-N took out a rally which started from Al-Hamra chowk and culminated at Chairing Cross which was participated by a large number of party workers, leaders and general public.

The participants were holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags along with placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri people and against Indian forces.

Addressing the rally, Khawaja Imran Nazir strongly condemned Indian illegal occupation on the valley and atrocities being committed by the Indian forces against unarmed people of Kashmir.

He paid homage to the Kashmiri people for continuing their struggle for just right to self-determination. He said the people of occupied Kashmir had been rendering supreme sacrifices of their lives to get freedom from the Indian occupationHe also urged the international community to take notice of human rights violations in the valley and added that United Nations's resolutions should be implemented in letter and spirit.

