PML-N Takes Out 'Tahafuz E Jamhoriat' Rally In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 08:54 PM

PML-N takes out 'Tahafuz e Jamhoriat' rally in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh chapter on Saturday took out a 'Tahaffuz e Jamhoriat' (Protection of Democracy) rally from Fawara Chowk to Karachi Press Club.

A large number of PML-N workers and supporters participated in the rally.

The participants chanted slogans in favour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

While addressing the rally, PML-N Sindh chapter's President Shah Mohammed Shah said that his party would strengthen democracy and institutions. He also said the decisions, if any, would be made in line with the constitution.

He said the PML-N would put the country on the path of development and prosperity.

He further said that the general elections would take place in time, adding the citizens of Karachi were with PML-N.

On the occasion, other PML-N leaders including Khildas Kohistan also addressed the rally.

