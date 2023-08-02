Open Menu

PML-N Talent Promotion Policy To Propel Youth-driven Economic Growth:Sardar Awais Leghari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 09:58 PM

:Former federal minister and PML-N Punjab general secretary Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Wednesday that youth was the real engine of growth and PML-N was pursuing a talent-encouraging policy to harness their enormous potential to propel economic development

He was speaking at a ceremony for distribution of laptop computers among talented students at Ghazi University here.

Securing the future of younger generation was the top most priority of the government, Leghari said adding that youth were the real asset of the country.

Bringing transparency and merit in projects was the hallmark of the PML-N government.

He said, younger generation should play active role in national development process but added that they can do it better when they are properly educated and trained.

Societies always need talented individuals to prosper and move forward, he said.

Leghari said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was distributing 100000 laptop computers among the talented students on merit under his education friendly policies.

It will help them move forward.

He said that positive politics should prevail in the country and added that his father, late former president Sardar Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari rendered numerous sacrifices for the cause of democracy and decency in politics. His father also suffered jail hardships, he added. He said, DG Khan was an important city of south Punjab and it's talented youth would emerge as engineers, doctors, poets, writers and sportsmen.

Former MPA Syed Abdul Aleem Shah said that most of the mega development projects were initiated by the PML-N government including new educational institutions and upgradation of older ones.

Vice Chancellor Ghazi University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran said that laptop computer was a learning and earning machine and students can brighten their future by using it positively. Awais Leghari distributed laptop computers among 25 talented students on the occasion.

Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, Sardar Ammar Awais Khan Leghari, Dr. Allah Bakhsh Gulshan, Dr. Saqib Bashir, Prof. Muhammad Shoaib Raza, Dr. Muhammad Ali Tarar, Dr Zia and other were present.

