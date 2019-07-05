UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Talk Of Fascism Reminds Model Town Carnage: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:19 PM

PML-N talk of fascism reminds Model Town carnage: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership talks about fascism, the mind goes to Model Town, Lahore carnage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership talks about fascism, the mind goes to Model Town, Lahore carnage.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that shooting and torturing of women and elderly was an example of fascism and it was strange that "Gullu Butts of politics" were giving lectures.

She said that Naya Pakistan was name of rule of law and nobody was above the law now.

She said that law of the land used to be subservient to former rulers, but now they were facing law, so their cries were justified.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Firdous Ashiq Awan Women Muslim

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister for concerted joint efforts by ..

1 minute ago

Hajj operation begins, first flight leaves from Ba ..

1 minute ago

Softball Federation of Pakistan delegation calls o ..

1 minute ago

Four food points sealed

1 minute ago

Supreme Court stops re-election on 29 polling stat ..

8 minutes ago

US Economy Creates 244,000 New Jobs in June, Rebou ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.