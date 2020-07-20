UrduPoint.com
PML-N tenure witnesses historic corruption in youth's name: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Sunday said the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had witnessed historic corruption in the name of youth as the real vision of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was nothing but corruption and looting the public money.

In reaction to the press conference of PML-N leader Ata Tarar, he said national exchequer had suffered a colossal loss of billion of rupees and youth were deceived in the name of laptop scheme.

He said Maryam Nawaz used to sit in the Prime Minster Office to make plans of corruption and kicks backs, adding it was also decided in the Prime Minister House that how to distribute laptops among their own relatives.

Dar said Ata Tarar should tell the public that how many youngsters had been given employment under the youth scheme.

The PML-N leaders should quit the ridiculous tradition of taking credit for every achievement of the incumbent government, he added.

