PML-N Ticket Now A ‘hot Cake’, Says Azma Bokhari
Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary board held a detailed discussion on by-elections and internal party organisation.
Speaking to the media on Saturday, she revealed that PML-N’s ticket has become a “hot cake", with nearly 15 aspirants vying for each seat. She clarified that the final decision on awarding tickets rests exclusively with party leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, while the Parliamentary Board will only recommend the most suitable candidates.
Bokhari said that the party has invited suggestions from individuals interested in contesting the upcoming by-elections, and another meeting of the Parliamentary Board will be held soon.
Taking aim at political rivals, she claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has already withdrawn from the by-election contest, unable to find candidates willing to face PML-N in the field.
She added that while PML-N remains fully prepared and united, the opposition camp is in a state of confusion and disarray.
