ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan Tuesday said that his party leadership had a clear stance that the general elections must be held in a transparent manner and they would accept people's mandate.

The PML-N under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif would win the elections and put the country on the path of prosperity, progress and development, he said while to the ptv.

He recalled the achievements of PML-N last government which took charge of office after the 2013 election. Pakistan was facing multiple crises, including the menace of terrorism and no one was ready to invest in the country, but it was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who manged the country sail through.

“We are committed to again rescue the nation from the current economic turmoil and will steer the country out of all the crises," he added.

The PML-N if voted to power, would not only eliminate terrorism, reduce inflation and bring down the electricity prices, Senator Afnan said.

Those who had destroyed the economy had gone and now the future of youngsters would be in the safe hands, he added.

Replying to a query, Senator Afnan expressed confidence that the PML-N would sweep the elections on the basis of its last governments' performance.