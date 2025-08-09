Open Menu

PML-N To Announce Candidates For By-polls Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 08:30 PM

PML-N to announce candidates for by-polls soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The PML-N will soon announce suitable candidates for by-polls after holding consultation with its leadership.

The PML-N Punjab organisational meeting was held at Model Town Secretariat on Saturday, which was presided over by PML N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah. He directed the district office-bearers to make preparations for

by polls and local government elections. Discussion was held on preparations related to Punjab local government elections.

The PML-N Punjab president directed the party to complete organisational offices.

Under the dynamic leadership of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Federal and provincial governments were working day and night to serve the people in the real sense, he added. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working with great commitment to restore country's dignity, he said and appreciated government's foreign policy which was yielding positive results. He further said that due to effective performance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, PML-N party was gaining popularity.

All divisional coordinators and organizational office-bearers attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

55 seconds ago
 Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedr ..

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain

8 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

17 minutes ago
 WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts w ..

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

17 minutes ago
 Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: ..

Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..

22 minutes ago
 PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity i ..

PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

27 minutes ago
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Af ..

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

2 hours ago
 Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

2 hours ago
 SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight Ma ..

SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12

2 hours ago
 PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cric ..

PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC

2 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan