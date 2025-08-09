PML-N To Announce Candidates For By-polls Soon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The PML-N will soon announce suitable candidates for by-polls after holding consultation with its leadership.
The PML-N Punjab organisational meeting was held at Model Town Secretariat on Saturday, which was presided over by PML N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah. He directed the district office-bearers to make preparations for
by polls and local government elections. Discussion was held on preparations related to Punjab local government elections.
The PML-N Punjab president directed the party to complete organisational offices.
Under the dynamic leadership of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Federal and provincial governments were working day and night to serve the people in the real sense, he added. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working with great commitment to restore country's dignity, he said and appreciated government's foreign policy which was yielding positive results. He further said that due to effective performance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, PML-N party was gaining popularity.
All divisional coordinators and organizational office-bearers attended the meeting.
