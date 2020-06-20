PML-N to blame for deprivations of South Punjab: Syed Yawar Abbas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Syed Yawar Abbas on Friday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was responsible for the deprivations of the people of the South Punjab while PTI had put it on the path to prosperity.

Speaking on the 2nd day of the budget debate during the PA session at a local hotel, he termed the speeches by the opposition members as jugglery of words, adding that the opposition members, while reading elegiac statements on the sorry state of affairs in the South Punjab, must tell the House who was responsible for the deprivations of the Southern Punjab.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly session started one hour behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

Yawar Abbas said the pat rulers were profligate in their spendings and never paid attention to the construction of hospitals and educational institutions in the province, adding that the whole country had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the government had presented a balanced budget in the current scenario.

"It's a business friendly budget which will also bring relief to the poor masses", the treasury benches MPA said, adding that the budget had been prepared in line with the public opinion. He said the PTI-led Punjab government would fulfill all promises made with the public.

Although the opposition parties had decided not to point out quorum during the budget session during the Punjab Assembly Business Advisory Committee meeting, it had not promised to compromise on the absence of the ministers during the budget session.

At the outset of the proceedings the opposition pointed out that Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and Secretary Finance Punjab were not present in the House. The Chair took serious notice of the absence of the Finance Minister during the budget session. The Deputy Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes which resumed its proceeding upon arrival of the Provincial Finance Minister. The Chair directed the Finance Minister and Finance Secretary to remain present in the House throughout the budget session.

Earlier, Parliamentary Leader of Rah-e-Haq party Maulana Muavia Azam started general debate on the second day of the general debate on the annual budget for the fiscal year 2020-21. The MPA urged the PTI government to present interest–free budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

PML-N MPA Sardar Awais Laghari said the PML-N government built motorway for the people of South Punjab that decreased 11-hour long travel to just six hours.

PPP Parliamentary Leader Syed Hassan Murtaza criticized the government for not giving any relief to the government employees in the budget. He demanded the Punjab government to increase the salaries of government employees.

PTI MPAs Sadia Suhail Rana and PML-N's Khalil Tahir Sandhu also took part in the general debate during the session.

Later, the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari adjourned the session till June 22 (Monday) at 2 p.m.