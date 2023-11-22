Open Menu

PML-N To Bring Reforms For Speedy Development: Ahsan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that his party would bring reforms for speedy development in the country.

We have a track record of completing mega development projects in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The people would cast their vote for PML-N, in the general elections, he said. Political stability is a must to achieve economic targets, he said.

He said that PML-N's last government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif had constructed motorways, road networks, bridges, metro bus stations, Orange Line train stations, and power projects.

In reply to a question about the role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that PTI didn’t have any achievement from Karachi to Peshawar.

To another question about the coalition government’s performance, he said, we had made efforts to restore the national economy.

He said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI), last regime had made weak economic policies during its four years.

Every political party leader will have to show development works before going to ask vote from the general public, he said.

About Nawaz's party, he said that PML-N would clinch majority votes to form the next government because of completing many development projects in the country.

