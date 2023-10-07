Open Menu

PML-N To Bring Structural Reforms To Boost Economy, Alleviate Poverty: Rana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2023 | 01:20 AM

PML-N to bring structural reforms to boost economy, alleviate poverty: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Ahsaan Afzal on Friday said that his party under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif would bring structural reforms to boost the economy and alleviate poverty.

We have a road-map to overcome inflation and upgrade the lifestyle of poor people, he said while talking to a private television channel. The PML-N, had a long track record of development works in this country, he said adding that we will ask vote from entire nation to win general elections with the heavy mandate. He said the PML-N, under the vision of Nawaz Sharif had made success in war on terrorism with the help of Pak Armed Forces.

He said that the last government of PML-N, had initiated many power projects to end load-shedding from Pakistan. He said Nawaz Sharif will arrive Pakistan on 21st October to steer country out of present challenges.

He said that his party is fully capable to bring improvement in every sector. He said that PML-N, had completed motorways, network of roads, power and coal projects, metro bus service stations to facilitate the common man. He hoped that his party will win the next elections to revive economy.

