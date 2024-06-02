Open Menu

PML-N To Bring Vibrant Local Government System: Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wants to bring a strong and vibrant local government system in the province.

He expressed these views during an open court in his constituency PP-51 camp office Daska City.

"As soon as the government was formed in Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif established a committee consisting of provincial ministers, assembly members and senior officers to remodel the local government system, which has completed 80 percent of its work," he added.

The minister said that the local government department was collecting basic information in digital format for solid waste management at the rural union council level and tehsil level in all the districts of the province and after the final approval from the Chief Minister, sanitation in rural areas would be outsourced under which manual, mechanical sweeping, waste collection, drain cleaning and waste disposal would be ensured.

He said that the participation of citizens is indispensable for an effective and long-lasting sanitation system in villages and cities. "Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been focusing on cleanliness since day one. The study of international models of public-private partnership is also ongoing, in the light of which companies were selected on merit in 148 tehsils of Punjab, especially companies with modern machinery will be given priority. For the first time paying special attention to garbage dumping, every tehsil must have at least one environment-friendly dumping site," he added.

He said that the politics of service had started in Punjab and the local government department is determined to fulfill its responsibilities to improve the quality of life of people.

