PML-N to challenge govt’s decision of denying extension to Nawaz Sharif for stay in London

The PTI says that it will write to British government for deportation of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif back to the country.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2020) Opposition leader PML-N would challenge the government’s refusal to extend the stay of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for medical treatment in London, the sources said here on Monday.

According to the sources, The PML-N received the written order of the ruling PTI’s government wherein the former Prime Nawaz Sharif was denied extension to stay in London for medical treatment.

However, they say that the PML-N would challenge the Punjab government’s decision before the Lahore high Court this week.

The development has come at the moment when the ruling PTI is deciding to seek deportation of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from London.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the time had come to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan. She said they would write to the British government for bringing back Nawaz Sharif.

“Neither he underwent any heart surgery nor he was admitted to hospital for any emergency during the last three months,” Dr.

Firdous Awan. “It is time to bring that VIP prisoner back home,” she added. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that some of the PTI ministers and leaders were expressing their lack of trust over the official process to allow Nawaz Sharif to go to the UK, some were doubting the authenticity of medical reports of the Punjab government’s doctors and other were blaming the courts for having “lenient view” for him. And Some were blaming their own government for allowing Nawaz Sharif to go to the UK, she added.

“This is a different kind “culprit”, said Ms Awan, adding that media also ran campaign to influence opinion and build an impression that Nawaz Sharif was critically ill. “It was a fixed match,” she added. Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid, however, rejected the claim of Firdous Ashiq Awan that it was a fixed match. The health minister said that Nawaz Sharif’s health reports were authentic and not issued under any influence.