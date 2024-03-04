PML-N To Channelize Benefits To Common People: Khawaja Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 11:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif said on Monday that the PML-N government will bring poor-centric policies, channelize the benefits directly towards the poor.
Talking to a private news channel, he said PML has a comprehensive economic plan, which will be implemented to take the country on current financial challenges.
He said that the Governments subsidized fertilizers companies in the past to increase the agriculture, but the companies boosted their balance sheets instead of benefiting farmers.
The Government, this time vows to deliver the benefits directly to the farmers and the public, he added.
PML-N had a firm policy and determination to uplift the country by putting an end to the economic leakages, he further added.
