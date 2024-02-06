PML-N to clean sweep in Faisalabad: Rana Sana Ullah

Former Federal Interior Minister/Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Tuesday said the PML-N would clean sweep in Faisalabad due to public trust in this party

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Former Federal Interior Minister/Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Tuesday said the PML-N would clean sweep in Faisalabad due to public trust in this party.

Addressing corner meeting during election campaign in his constituency NA-100, he said that Faisalabad was still citadel of the PML-N as its people had full trust in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

He said the PML-N had made its manifesto very clear which was according to the aspirations of the ordinary man. Therefore, the people assured the PML-N candidates for their full support and vote during upcoming General Elections 2024.

He said that at present, Pakistan was passing through a critical stage because an incompetent person (PTI founder) ruined the national economy badly.

This ineligible man was imposed on the nation after ousting the PML-N government under a calculated move when the country was making speedy progress in 2017, he said. The incompetent man promoted the culture of hate which not only divided the nation but also caused the horrific mayhem of 9th May, he added.

He said the PML-N had overcome the menace of long durations of load-shedding and rampant incidents of terrorism when the people had posed confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif in 2013.

Now, the PML-N would also overcome the price hike and drag the country out of prevailing crises if the people voted it to power on February 08, he added.