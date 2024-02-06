PML-N To Clean Sweep In Faisalabad: Rana Sana Ullah
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM
Former Federal Interior Minister/Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Tuesday said the PML-N would clean sweep in Faisalabad due to public trust in this party
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Former Federal Interior Minister/Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Tuesday said the PML-N would clean sweep in Faisalabad due to public trust in this party.
Addressing corner meeting during election campaign in his constituency NA-100, he said that Faisalabad was still citadel of the PML-N as its people had full trust in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.
He said the PML-N had made its manifesto very clear which was according to the aspirations of the ordinary man. Therefore, the people assured the PML-N candidates for their full support and vote during upcoming General Elections 2024.
He said that at present, Pakistan was passing through a critical stage because an incompetent person (PTI founder) ruined the national economy badly.
This ineligible man was imposed on the nation after ousting the PML-N government under a calculated move when the country was making speedy progress in 2017, he said. The incompetent man promoted the culture of hate which not only divided the nation but also caused the horrific mayhem of 9th May, he added.
He said the PML-N had overcome the menace of long durations of load-shedding and rampant incidents of terrorism when the people had posed confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif in 2013.
Now, the PML-N would also overcome the price hike and drag the country out of prevailing crises if the people voted it to power on February 08, he added.
Recent Stories
Dr Kausar Abdullah lauds efforts of research institute for modernizing country's ..
Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP
Pakistan's envoy to Belgium visits Vaccinopolis, University of Antwerp
Pakistan, Monsha'at sign MoU to boost cooperation in SMEs sector
OIC envoys meet Czech FM to discuss Middle East situation
IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Khan
Federal Cabinet approves restructuring of PIA
Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced cooperation in agri trade, rice farming
Bushra Bibi challenges declaring of Banigala residence as sub-jail
Shazia Mari calls for Fair Elections, condemns violence
Caretaker provincial meeting takes number of decision of urgent nature
Backwardness, poverty issues to be removed by using proper resources: Governor B ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy to Belgium visits Vaccinopolis, University of Antwerp7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Monsha'at sign MoU to boost cooperation in SMEs sector5 minutes ago
-
OIC envoys meet Czech FM to discuss Middle East situation5 minutes ago
-
IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Khan7 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet approves restructuring of PIA7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced cooperation in agri trade, rice farming7 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi challenges declaring of Banigala residence as sub-jail7 minutes ago
-
Shazia Mari calls for Fair Elections, condemns violence7 minutes ago
-
Caretaker provincial meeting takes number of decision of urgent nature7 minutes ago
-
Backwardness, poverty issues to be removed by using proper resources: Governor Balochistan Malik Abd ..7 minutes ago
-
IHC stops police from harassing workers of political party7 minutes ago