PML-N to clinch maximum seats from Punjab: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that his party would clinch maximum seats from the South Punjab.

"Many electables are joining PML-N and we hope to get 40 seats from the South Punjab in general elections, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N would gain majority votes to form the next government in Pakistan under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said.

Commenting on the role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said those PTI members who were found involved in attacking security institutions on May 9, would face punishment as per the law of this country. The PTI regime, he said, had tried to destabilize the political and economic system.

In reply to a question about the performance of PML-N, he said the people will cast their vote for Nawaz Sharif for his past performance in completing a number of mega development projects in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira while talking to a news channel said that the PPP is demanding the election commission of Pakistan to hold free and fair elections across the country.

About the level playing field demand, he said that every political party should be given equal opportunities for holding election drives and contesting upcoming elections in a befitting manner.