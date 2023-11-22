Open Menu

PML-N To Clinch Maximum Seats From Punjab: Rana

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 10:58 PM

PML-N to clinch maximum seats from Punjab: Rana

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that his party would clinch maximum seats from the South Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that his party would clinch maximum seats from the South Punjab.

"Many electables are joining PML-N and we hope to get 40 seats from the South Punjab in general elections, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N would gain majority votes to form the next government in Pakistan under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said.

Commenting on the role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said those PTI members who were found involved in attacking security institutions on May 9, would face punishment as per the law of this country. The PTI regime, he said, had tried to destabilize the political and economic system.

In reply to a question about the performance of PML-N, he said the people will cast their vote for Nawaz Sharif for his past performance in completing a number of mega development projects in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira while talking to a news channel said that the PPP is demanding the election commission of Pakistan to hold free and fair elections across the country.

About the level playing field demand, he said that every political party should be given equal opportunities for holding election drives and contesting upcoming elections in a befitting manner.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Rana SanaUllah Qamar Zaman Kaira Pakistan Peoples Party May Muslim TV From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

59 seconds ago
 DC urges for protection of special children's righ ..

DC urges for protection of special children's rights

11 minutes ago
 China, Uruguay upgrade ties as leaders meet in Bei ..

China, Uruguay upgrade ties as leaders meet in Beijing

4 minutes ago
 UK unveils voter-friendly budget with election on ..

UK unveils voter-friendly budget with election on horizon

4 minutes ago
 Pope warns of 'mountain of dead' in Mideast after ..

Pope warns of 'mountain of dead' in Mideast after meeting Israelis, Palestinians

3 minutes ago
 Sam Altman's return ushers in new era at OpenAI

Sam Altman's return ushers in new era at OpenAI

3 minutes ago
UK hosts Arab ministers as 'crucial' hostage deal ..

UK hosts Arab ministers as 'crucial' hostage deal struck

4 minutes ago
 Israel and Hamas agree truce, hostages for prisone ..

Israel and Hamas agree truce, hostages for prisoners swap

4 minutes ago
 UNICEF says Gaza world's 'most dangerous place' fo ..

UNICEF says Gaza world's 'most dangerous place' for children

3 minutes ago
 PTI intra-party election verdict on Thursday: ECP

PTI intra-party election verdict on Thursday: ECP

3 minutes ago
 Oil slumps as OPEC+ delays summit, stocks rise

Oil slumps as OPEC+ delays summit, stocks rise

4 minutes ago
 ICT Police detain 13 illegal foreigners

ICT Police detain 13 illegal foreigners

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan