PML-N To Come Up To People's Expectations: Prime Minister's Coordinator Khawaja Ahmed Hassan

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Prime Minister's Coordinator Khawaja Ahmed Hassan said on Monday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was determined to steering the country out of prevailing crises and it would come up to people's expectations

He was addressing a meeting, called to review the ongoing development work in the city and arrangements in connection with the Eidul Azha at the Aiwan Iqbal Complex. With sincere efforts of the government, the country would get out of the prevailing crises soon, he said adding that the leadership would mitigate the effects of the damage, caused to the economy by politics of vandalism, and it would be compensated by working hard.

Former MNA Mehar Ishtiaq, MPA Ch Shehbaz, Rabia Farooqi, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Syed Tauseef Shah, MD LWMC Babar Sahibuddin, DG PHA Naeem Watto, DMD WASA Abdul Karim, representatives of Walled City of Lahore Authority, Punjab Police and others were present.

Khawaja Ahmed Hassan said that despite difficult circumstances, the government was providing resources worth billions of rupees to improve the quality of life to people whereas comprehensive reforms were being introduced for rapid development of the province and the improvement of social sectors.

Working on energy acquisition projects, the government has provided a favorable environment for foreign investors in the country, he said adding that under the annual development program, the development of the province and various programs for providing basic facilities to the people were being worked on at fast pace by setting realistic priorities.

About Eidul Azha, rains and ongoing development projects in the city, Khawaja Hassan said that in view of the recent rains, the relevant departments should complete their preparations. He said all steps should be taken to immediately move the animal waste on the Eid days.

He asked the officers to visit relevant areas and submit reports to improve the sanitation situation in the cities.

MD LWMC Babar Sahibuddin, DG PHA Naeem Watto, DMD WASA Abdul Karim, CO MCL Mian Saqib briefed the meeting on the progress of drainage, development projects and measures taken to ensure sanitation arrangements and moving animal waste to a safe place outside the cities.

Khawaja Ahmed Hassan expressed his satisfaction over the preparations of various departments and said that this time on the occasion of Eidul-Azha, all departments should work together to keep the city clean.

