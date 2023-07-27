Open Menu

PML-N To Consult Allied Partners On Name Of Caretaker PM: Ahsan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 12:30 AM

PML-N to consult allied partners on name of caretaker PM: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, would have consultation with coalition partners for selecting name of the caretaker prime minister.

There will be a discussion with the political party leaders for choosing the name of the caretaker prime minister, he said while talking to a private television channel program.

Commenting on dissolving assemblies, he said there is no harm to dissolve the assemblies two days before the scheduled timing.

He made it clear that the next elections could not be delayed for any reason.

He said that political parties are committed to holding general elections on time.

About the IMF program, he said that we have arrangements for the next review program of the IMF. He said that the coalition government had to face some difficulties due to tough agreements made by PTI's last regime with IMF.

To a question about PML-N's preparation for the elections in 2023, he said his party is fully prepared for contesting the next elections.

He claimed that the PML-N would win the general elections with a thumping majority.

