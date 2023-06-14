UrduPoint.com

PML-N, To Contest Elections, Form Next Govt Without Seat Adjustment: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 09:58 PM

PML-N, to contest elections, form next govt without seat adjustment: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, would contest general elections without seat adjustment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, would contest general elections without seat adjustment.

The PML-N leaders would form the next government after winning elections in October, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would lead the election campaign.

In reply to a question about seat adjustment before contesting next elections, he said the PML-N, could make seat adjustment in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK).

To a question, he said that PML-N, had a history to take hard decisions for changing life style of poor people.

The minister said that his party had to face difficulties due to hard decisions.

Commenting on Jamat-e-Islami's political role, he said JI members should speak and support Nawaz Sharif who had been struggling for development and well-wisher for the people of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lead October Muslim TV Government

Recent Stories

CM Bizenjo asks CS for more arrangements on VVIP m ..

CM Bizenjo asks CS for more arrangements on VVIP movement

8 minutes ago
 Russia Taking Note of New Leaks Regarding Nord Str ..

Russia Taking Note of New Leaks Regarding Nord Stream Sabotage - Kremlin

8 minutes ago
 Italy bids farewell to Berlusconi with state funer ..

Italy bids farewell to Berlusconi with state funeral

8 minutes ago
 PUC, Dar-ul-Ifta Pakistan issue code of conduct fo ..

PUC, Dar-ul-Ifta Pakistan issue code of conduct for pilgrims, emphasizing religi ..

8 minutes ago
 KP caretaker govt to unveil 4-month interim budget ..

KP caretaker govt to unveil 4-month interim budget: Minister

8 minutes ago
 Swedish inflation dips, Beyonce blamed for high pr ..

Swedish inflation dips, Beyonce blamed for high prices

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.