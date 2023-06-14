PML-N, to contest elections, form next govt without seat adjustment: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, would contest general elections without seat adjustment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, would contest general elections without seat adjustment.

The PML-N leaders would form the next government after winning elections in October, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would lead the election campaign.

In reply to a question about seat adjustment before contesting next elections, he said the PML-N, could make seat adjustment in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK).

To a question, he said that PML-N, had a history to take hard decisions for changing life style of poor people.

The minister said that his party had to face difficulties due to hard decisions.

Commenting on Jamat-e-Islami's political role, he said JI members should speak and support Nawaz Sharif who had been struggling for development and well-wisher for the people of Pakistan.