PML-N, To Contest Elections, Form Next Govt Without Seat Adjustment: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 09:58 PM
Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, would contest general elections without seat adjustment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 )
The PML-N leaders would form the next government after winning elections in October, he said while talking to a private television channel.
He said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would lead the election campaign.
In reply to a question about seat adjustment before contesting next elections, he said the PML-N, could make seat adjustment in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK).
To a question, he said that PML-N, had a history to take hard decisions for changing life style of poor people.
The minister said that his party had to face difficulties due to hard decisions.
Commenting on Jamat-e-Islami's political role, he said JI members should speak and support Nawaz Sharif who had been struggling for development and well-wisher for the people of Pakistan.