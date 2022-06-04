PML-N to continue its journey to serve masses: Khawaja Asif

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) would continue its journey to serve the masses

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) would continue its journey to serve the masses.

He stated this while addressing the participants after laying the foundation stone of Waste Water Treatment Plant under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP).

The Federal Minister said, "This is our duty to carry on development work," adding that all possible resources were being utilized for the solution of problems of the people.

He said, "Nespak is an experienced company which will bring the PICIIP project to a successful conclusion." Khawaja Asif said the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the people due to inflation. He said, "We are confident that the current government will be able to come out of this crisis." He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did nothing for the masses.

He said, "During the last four years of PTI government, the development work started in our era was stopped deliberately." Khawaja Asif alleged that PTI leaders committed corruption during last four years and made money through corruption in every matter including medicine, food, wheat and sugar.

He said, "Imran Khan attacks our nuclear program, state institutions and the integrity of Pakistan." It was a plan to destroy Pakistan economically and create such economic problems that Pakistan would be decades behind, he added.

He said that in the past 70 years, no political party or ruler had violated the sanctity of institutions.

The Federal Minister said that Imran Khan was still using the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government, adding that he (Imran Khan) was using KPK government helicopter, security and food for himself.