PML-N to continue relief providing steps despite hurdles: Hamza Shahbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday said that despite all the hurdles, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would continue to work for providing relief to the masses as it was the party which could bring durable development and prosperity in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday said that despite all the hurdles, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would continue to work for providing relief to the masses as it was the party which could bring durable development and prosperity in the country.

Talking to the media here, he said that the present government was taking tough decisions owing to current economic condition as these steps were aimed at bringing economic stability. The poor economic policies and corrupt practices of the previous PTI government had created numerous challenges for the country and the people were facing the results of price-hike.

He said that decisions of increasing petroleum prices could bring down PML-N's popularity down but the leadership was even putting its politics at stake by such decisions which were vital to stabilize country's economy.

He said that the past three months in Punjab witnessed worst constitutional crisis created by the PTI but despite such circumstances, the PML-N government took measures to provide relief to the people of the province.

The Punjab government without having its cabinet, purchased sufficient wheat and also provided a subsidy amounting to Rs 200 billion for provision of flour on discounted price as Rs 160 subsidy was given through it on 10 kg flour bag.

From July 1 (today), provision of all medicines including of cancer treatment would be started to the patients across the province at tehsil and Basic Health Unit level. He said that the PML-N along with its allies was in a majority position in the provincial assembly.

The chief minister said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has given date of July 22 for the election of Chief Minister Punjab. He said that the decision of the apex court was laudable as it would bring an end to constitutional crisis in the province and the winning political party would elect its leader of the house.

With the support of the masses and based on its performance, the PML-N would win the by-elections on July 17, he maintained.

To a question, he said the PML-N eliminated the menace of load-shedding and it was at zero when the PML-N government completed its tenure in 2018 and the people had trust in the PML-N that it could resolve all challenges.