PML-N to continue struggle for progress of country: Rana Mubashir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League- N (PML-N) will continue efforts to put the country on way to progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

These views were expressed by PML-N MNA Rana Mubashir Iqbal while talking to people at his residence here on Sunday.

He said that a rally from the Constituencies NA-132 and NA-134 would go to Islamabad to participate in the sit-in to be organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday.

On this occasion, he listened to problems of citizens from his constituencies and assured them that their issues would be resolved at their doorsteps.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rana Mubashir meets the citizens of his constituencies regularlyon the direction of the PML-N leadership.