PML-N To Depict True Picture Of Constitution: Barrister Danyal

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PML-N to depict true picture of constitution: Barrister Danyal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhry Wednesday said that his party top priority was to depict the true picture of constitution and hold elections as a whole across the country, not in parts.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the piecemeal elections would further intensify the current political crises in the country.

Barrister Danyal said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was often invited for national dialogue but Imran Khan opted to remain a driving force of hateful politics.

In the situation of worst economic and constitutional crises, PML-N senior leader urged the need of political consensus through a national dialogue.

