PML-N to develop consensus for conducting next elections: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that his party would develop consensus with political parties for conducting next elections in the country.

We will take the decisions regarding elections after the consultation of coalition partners, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible for conducting next elections in a fair, free and transparent manner.

Commenting on forming new Cabinet, he said the prime minister was talking with the allied parties for constituting the Cabinet.

Replying to a question about public meetings of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said, the PTI had been organizing the public gathering since 2014. He said the PML-N could also summon the public meetings in any area. To a question, he said, we are not in favor of taking political revenge against the rival party.

Meanwhile, senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Syed Khursheed Shah said that present government will take the steps for improving economy and other matters with full support of the coalition partners. He said, the PPP will stand by the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, for streamlining the system.