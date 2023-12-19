PML-N to emerge as largest party in general election: Sheikh Jafar

Former president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel on Tuesday said that PML-N would emerge as the largest party in the general elections and the next government in Balochistan could be of PML-N

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Former president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel on Tuesday said that PML-N would emerge as the largest party in the general elections and the next government in Balochistan could be of PML-N.

He expressed these views while addressing on the occasion of former MNA Sardar Israr Tareen's joining to Pakistan Muslim League-N.

He said that the PML-N had become stronger in Balochistan with the joining of tribal elders of Harnai in the Party.

On this occasion, Sardar Israr Tareen said that many tribes of Harnai were in contact with us to join PML-N, saying that he would struggle to further strengthen the Party in Harnai.

The expectations from the Balochistan Awami Party have not been fulfilled, he said.

Former provincial minister Muhammad Dummar, while addressing on the occasion, said that Sardar Israr Tareen Harnai was related to a famous and well-known tribe.