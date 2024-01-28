Open Menu

PML N To Emerge As Leading Political Party In Elections: Basit Sultan Bukhari

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PML N to emerge as leading political party in elections: Basit Sultan Bukhari

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League PML-N Candidate for NA 176 Basit Sultan Bukhari said that the party would emerge as the leading political party in the Elections 2024.

While addressing party workers, he stated that workers in PML-N were united. The workers are assets of the party.

PML N will secure victory with the power of public votes. He hoped that PML N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif would be the next prime minister.

The party will win elections based on its past performances. He added that Pakistan made rapid progress under the vibrant leadership of Nawaz Sharif. The party will not disappoint the masses. On this occasion, Rana Amjid, Shiekh Liaqat, Arshid Naik and many other workers were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Muslim NA-176

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

9 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

18 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

18 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

18 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

19 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

19 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

19 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

19 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

19 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

19 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan