PML N To Emerge As Leading Political Party In Elections: Basit Sultan Bukhari
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League PML-N Candidate for NA 176 Basit Sultan Bukhari said that the party would emerge as the leading political party in the Elections 2024.
While addressing party workers, he stated that workers in PML-N were united. The workers are assets of the party.
PML N will secure victory with the power of public votes. He hoped that PML N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif would be the next prime minister.
The party will win elections based on its past performances. He added that Pakistan made rapid progress under the vibrant leadership of Nawaz Sharif. The party will not disappoint the masses. On this occasion, Rana Amjid, Shiekh Liaqat, Arshid Naik and many other workers were also present.
