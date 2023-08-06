Open Menu

PML-N To Empower Youth With Info-tech Skills: Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

PML-N to empower youth with info-tech skills: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry said on Sunday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wanted to empower youth of the country with info-tech skills and it was making all-out efforts in that direction.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 'Digital Narowal' event held at E-Library here, he said now his entire focus was on launch of modern-day projects for the youth of the country. He said recently the first convocation of the University of Narowal was held, which had been delayed for the past four years. He said the PML-N believed in merit only. "It is very easy to talk of merit, but PML-N government is demonstrating through practical steps that it believes in merit and only merit. Laptop scheme for brilliant students is the process of recognising the talent of our youth," Ahsan Iqbal said.

The federal minister said that with the laptops given by the PML-N government, lakhs of students were freelancing from Pakistan and earning handsome amounts of money for their families as well as the country. The minister warned that many jobs would disappear in the coming years and the world would replace these professions with new and advanced technology due to artificial intelligence and digitalization. "Therefore, it is very important that we prepare our youth to compete in this modern world of information technology," he added. "If you are educated, but you don't have IT skills, then you are not ready for new challenges. It is our determination that we want to make Narowal a Silicon Valley.

"We are going to build a quantum computing centre at the University of Engineering and Technology Narowal campus," Ahsan Iqbal disclosed.

He said the projects that were delayed during the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, had resumed today. "We will not give you chicken and eggs but IT skills, so that you can be successful in the 21st century. In this age of technology, we should use technology; otherwise, we will lag behind others," the minister said.

He advised the youth to use the social media sensibly. "Today, Pakistan needs peace. Destruction will be caused due to propaganda and disinformation, and it will not take the nation towards progress," Minister Ahsan Iqbal said adding "We should not pay attention to the voices calling for hatred. We need to keep our consciousness awake.

"Development comes from making decisions based on facts in the practical world, instead of mythical ideas," the minister added.

He said all projects including the sports complex and hospitals, which were neglected and delayed by the PTI government had been re-launched. He said the person who had accused him of misappropriation of funds had reached Attock Jail today due to his own corrupt practices. He said the previous government did not launch even a single project in its four-year rule. Their agenda was spreading hatred, but the PML-N agenda is development of the youth and the country. He said 'Digital Narowal' is a foundation which would produce freelancers, who would earn millions of Dollars for the country.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Narowal Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf said that under the 'Digital Narowal' initiative, the vision of Prof Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry would be materialised. He said under the programme, IT training courses of three months and one-year duration would be conducted for students of Narowal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Technology Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Social Media Progress Narowal Attock Money University Of Engineering And Technology Sunday Muslim Event All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

1 hour ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

2 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

4 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

5 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

6 hours ago
Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan