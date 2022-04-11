UrduPoint.com

PML-N To Exercise All Possible Options To Counter 'illegal Steps' Of Modi Govt In IIOJK: Dastgir

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 12:00 PM

PML-N to exercise all possible options to counter 'illegal steps' of Modi govt in IIOJK: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N lawmaker Khurram Dastgir Monday hoped that his government after coming into power would exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps of Modi-led government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and try to resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir on priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he also condemned other measures taken by Modi government to suppress the Kashmiri people, including the imposition of a curfew, deployment of additional troops, house arrest of Kashmiri leaders and suspension of communication services.

He further said that India had considered Kashmir as an easy target in the previous regimes, adding, Modi had changed the political map of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) by dividing the disputed state into various parts.

Replying to a question, he said that new era has been started and ten parties alliance would rebuild Pakistan under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that PML-N has many senior and visionary leaders in its rank and Shehbaz Sharif would win 175 members' support in the parliament today to form government.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Jammu Alliance Turkish Lira Khurram Dastgir Khan Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

All parties agreed on political reforms, says Kair ..

All parties agreed on political reforms, says Kaira

2 hours ago
 Countrywide protests over ouster of Imran Khan

Countrywide protests over ouster of Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 NA to elect new Prime Minister today

NA to elect new Prime Minister today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.