UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N To Explain Its Position For Video Leakage: Chan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

PML-N to explain its position for video leakage: Chan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday said leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should explain its position regarding leakage of audio and video that was showed by Maryam Safdar.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and courts were working and investigating the cases independently and urged the PML-N leaders especially Maryam Nawaz to appear before the court regarding their cases.

He said the PML-N was in habit to accept only those decisions came in its favors.

People had rejected the nefarious politics on the opposition parties in the general election 2018 and also made victorious to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he added.

The spokesman said Prime Minister Imran Khan struggled for 22 years against elimination of the menace of corruption from the country. The PTI government was striving to bring political and economical stability, he said.

Replying to a question, he urged all political parties not to do politics on the health issue of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz 2018 Muslim All From Government Court Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

15 minutes ago

Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood h ..

15 minutes ago

DG ISPR expresses grief at BOL TV anchorperson's a ..

15 minutes ago

Nigerian Parliament on Lockdown Amid Shiite Unrest ..

15 minutes ago

Slovakia Ready to Organize Top-Level Normandy-Form ..

15 minutes ago

US Stresses Maduro Must Step Down as Negotiations ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.