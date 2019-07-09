PML-N to explain its position for video leakage: Chan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday said leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should explain its position regarding leakage of audio and video that was showed by Maryam Safdar.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and courts were working and investigating the cases independently and urged the PML-N leaders especially Maryam Nawaz to appear before the court regarding their cases.

He said the PML-N was in habit to accept only those decisions came in its favors.

People had rejected the nefarious politics on the opposition parties in the general election 2018 and also made victorious to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he added.

The spokesman said Prime Minister Imran Khan struggled for 22 years against elimination of the menace of corruption from the country. The PTI government was striving to bring political and economical stability, he said.

Replying to a question, he urged all political parties not to do politics on the health issue of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.