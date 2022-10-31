PML-N to expose false propaganda of PTI chairman: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday expressed his deepest condolence on the tragic death of journalist Sadaf Naeem who died during Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march and prayed for the departed soul.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town, here he said that march of PTI started with the death of a journalist, saying that Sadaf Naeem, a reporter of private tv channel lost her life in the line of duty.

The minister said that due to the language used by Chairman PTI against our institutions, the Indian media was giving full coverage to him. He said that the PTI chief's narrative showed that he was not sincere with the public.

He said the so-called long march was getting smaller each passing day,adding that at it's outset there were about 10 to 12 thousand people, but now the number got reduced to 3500 to 4000 only,he added.

The minister criticised that the PTI chairman made fake claims to give employment to 10 million people, adding that in reality not even a single work or project of public welfare was completed and only 'lip service' was made during their tenure of government.

He said that due to incompetency and weak policies of the PTI government people were suffering hard and were forced to live under open sky.

He alleged that the PTI long march was planned to create unrest in the country. He said most of the march was taking place within the boundaries of Punjab, and added that if any untoward incident occurred then the provincial government was to be be blamed and held responsible.

Javed Latif said that millions of rupees were being spent on the long march and people wanted to know the source of that funding. "If KP and Punjab government were bearing the expenses of long march as well as more than 60 public gatherings of PTI then they should be held answerable before the public".

He said he believed that nobody could appreciate the person who played with the country's economy and stability.

He said that PML-N decided to go to people to expose false propaganda of PTI chairman, but added that he had requested the workers not to arrange party gatherings and meetings on the route of long march in order to avoid any bad situation.