PML-N To Form EAP To Address All Challenges: Ahsan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that his party will form an economic action plan (EAP) to address all challenges confronted by the nation.

Pakistan was developing in every field under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Anti-development forces hatched a conspiracy to oust Ex PM Nawaz Sharif from the country, he said.

In reply to a question about leadership roles, he said Pakistan needs a leader like Nawaz Sharif who will return on

October 21 to steer the country out of economic challenges.

In reply to a question about the next general elections, he said the PML-N, has demanded the election commission of Pakistan (ECP), to hold general elections according to the Constitution. PML-N, will form the next government with a heavy mandate, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that his party had formed national action plan (NAP) to deal with terrorism and added that Pakistan

needs economic action plan (EAP) to eliminate poverty and inflation.

