PML-N to form government with power of vote: Engineer Amir Mauqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Mauqam said on Wednesday that PML-N is the only party capable of steering the country out of crises and towards progress.

He made these remarks during a rally in Bisham, Shangla, where local leader Fazal Maqbool Gajar announced his decision to join PML-N along with his family members and hundreds of followers.

Amir Mauqam emphasized that under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PML-N will bring progress and prosperity to the country through the power of votes.

He highlighted that PML-N is the only party capable of creating consensus and resolving the issues faced by the country.

Discussing the development schemes in Shangla district, including electrification projects like separate grids, Amir Maqam asserted that Pakistan Muslim League-N has initiated historic projects like the Khwazakhela to Bisham Expressway, promising to transform the fate of the region.

Amir Muqam extended congratulations to Fazal Maqbool Gajar and the hundreds of new colleagues who have joined the party.