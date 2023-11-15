Open Menu

PML-N To Form Government With Power Of Vote: Engineer Amir Mauqam

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 09:31 PM

PML-N to form government with power of vote: Engineer Amir Mauqam

President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Mauqam said on Wednesday that PML-N is the only party capable of steering the country out of crises and towards progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Mauqam said on Wednesday that PML-N is the only party capable of steering the country out of crises and towards progress.

He made these remarks during a rally in Bisham, Shangla, where local leader Fazal Maqbool Gajar announced his decision to join PML-N along with his family members and hundreds of followers.

Amir Mauqam emphasized that under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PML-N will bring progress and prosperity to the country through the power of votes.

He highlighted that PML-N is the only party capable of creating consensus and resolving the issues faced by the country.

Discussing the development schemes in Shangla district, including electrification projects like separate grids, Amir Maqam asserted that Pakistan Muslim League-N has initiated historic projects like the Khwazakhela to Bisham Expressway, promising to transform the fate of the region.

Amir Muqam extended congratulations to Fazal Maqbool Gajar and the hundreds of new colleagues who have joined the party.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Shangla Muslim Family

Recent Stories

Assistant Commissioner Larkana visits CMC Children ..

Assistant Commissioner Larkana visits CMC Children Hospital

3 minutes ago
 Yemeni ambassador calls on Ambassador Amna Baloch

Yemeni ambassador calls on Ambassador Amna Baloch

3 minutes ago
 Science-based solutions can help tackle global cha ..

Science-based solutions can help tackle global challenges: Speakers

3 minutes ago
 JUI-F central general assembly to meet in Peshawar ..

JUI-F central general assembly to meet in Peshawar on Nov 18, 19

3 minutes ago
 2 drug peddlers arrested

2 drug peddlers arrested

7 minutes ago
 UoE holds transcript distribution ceremony

UoE holds transcript distribution ceremony

9 minutes ago
SC adjourns Faizabad sit-in case till Jan 22

SC adjourns Faizabad sit-in case till Jan 22

9 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC emphasizes need towards solution base ..

Chairman HEC emphasizes need towards solution based research in academia institu ..

9 minutes ago
 Governor for providing better educational faciliti ..

Governor for providing better educational facilities to new generation

17 minutes ago
 200 students of Sindh University received laptops

200 students of Sindh University received laptops

7 minutes ago
 Babar Azam steps down as all-format captain

Babar Azam steps down as all-format captain

16 minutes ago
 CMIT members review development projects' work in ..

CMIT members review development projects' work in Bolan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan