PML-N to form govt in Punjab and Centre, claims Sanaullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that if free and fair elections are held in the country, the PML-N will secure the public mandate and make strong governments in centre and Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said the PML-N steered the country out of crises in 1990 and in 2013 under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, and now the party Quaid had arrived with a more aggressive approach to tackle challenges like inflation, electricity tariff hike and revival of economy, etc.

He termed the PML-N rally in Lahore on October 21, held for welcoming party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif, the largest public gathering in the present political history of the country, in which huge number of people participated to welcome their leader.

The former interior minister said the country’s journey towards prosperity had been halted by imposing a selected favourite, and people had to face severe economic hardships. He said a failed project in the form of Imran Khan had been launched which later harmed the country’s economy and stability.

He mentioned that the PML-N had started its election campaign properly and Mian Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to visits other provinces. He said plan had been finalised under which he would visit Balochistan in the next week. Various political delegations have also held meetings with party president Mian Shehbaz Sharif to form a comprehensive political strategy in the upcoming elections.

The PML-N delegation had also visited Sindh and held negotiations with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders, he said.

“We rid the country of menace of terrorism and overcame shortage of electricity in 2013, when people had started saying that issues like terrorism and electricity shortage could never be resolved in Pakistan,” he recalled. Only the PML-N has the ability to overcome challenges and put the country back on track to development like the other countries.

He said that Pakistan was created in the name of islam, and everyone would have to play his role for its protection and stability, adding that the PML-N was working sincerely for overcoming the country’s challenges with the help of its expertise in the filed of economy.

In reply a question, he said committees had been formed to address the objections of the dissenting party leaders and bring them back in party folds. He said the PML-N had always given preference to the loyal party activists over electables.

To another question about provision of all facilities to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in jail, he said the PML-N had never raised any objection on it, though he was being given 4-5 star hotel luxuries in jail. He said his party would not object even if he was provided more facilities according to the law of the land.