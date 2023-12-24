PML-N to form govt with power of vote: Rana Munawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) District general secretary and candidate for NA-85 and PP-78 of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Munawar Ghous, said on Sunday that only his party was capable of steering the country out of crises and towards progress.

Addressing a meeting at Chak no 120 SB in connection with his election campaign for the upcoming general election 2024, he said the PML-N would bring progress and prosperity to the country through the power of votes under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, .

He said that general elections would bring democratic stability and elected representatives would be able to play their role in a better way.

PML-N Sillanwali Tehsil President Rana Nadeem Ahmad said that the party had always made public service its motto because people know who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country.

Party activists, including Chaudhry Mumtaz Aziz, PML-N Tehsil Sillanwali youth coordinator Rana Kaleem , PML-N Sillanwli tehsil social team incharge Rana Tehseen and other local representatives were also present.