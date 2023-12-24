Open Menu

PML-N To Form Govt With Power Of Vote: Rana Munawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PML-N to form govt with power of vote: Rana Munawar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) District general secretary and candidate for NA-85 and PP-78 of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Munawar Ghous, said on Sunday that only his party was capable of steering the country out of crises and towards progress.

Addressing a meeting at Chak no 120 SB in connection with his election campaign for the upcoming general election 2024, he said the PML-N would bring progress and prosperity to the country through the power of votes under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, .

He said that general elections would bring democratic stability and elected representatives would be able to play their role in a better way.

PML-N Sillanwali Tehsil President Rana Nadeem Ahmad said that the party had always made public service its motto because people know who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country.

Party activists, including Chaudhry Mumtaz Aziz, PML-N Tehsil Sillanwali youth coordinator Rana Kaleem , PML-N Sillanwli tehsil social team incharge Rana Tehseen and other local representatives were also present.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Sillanwali Sunday Muslim Election 2018 NA-85 PP-78

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

16 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

16 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

17 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

17 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

17 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

17 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan