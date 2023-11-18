Open Menu

PML-N To Form Next Government, Claims Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2023 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Leader Rana Sanaullah has said that his party would form a strong government in the upcoming general elections after getting a simple majority.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that PML-N would run the electoral campaign with vigor in Punjab. He hoped that his party would get 120 to 125 seats in Punjab out of 141.

Rana Sanaullah said that his party wished to work with all national institutions and political parties for the country’s prosperity and development. "We need to work collectively to achieve development and prosperity for the people" he added. He said that the PML-N had more than one candidate in every constituency. Workers and leaders have decided to contest elections in great numbers, he added.

He announced that the meeting of the parliamentary board would start next week, which would be presided over by PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif. The people would decide who is going to get a majority in Balochistan, he remarked and promised to take the province along with them in the future.

Rana Sanaullah recalled that the people of Pakistan had reposed confidence in the PML-N in 2013 when the country was facing rampant incidents of terrorism and long durations of loadshedding.

However, the PML-N under dynamic leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif overcame the menace of terrorism and loadshedding and put the country on the road to progress and prosperity in 4 years, he added.

He said that the growth rate was 6.2 percent in Pakistan in 2018 when the PML-N government ended. Mian Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on a flimsy allegation of not receiving salary from his own son and Imran Khan was imposed on the nation but the "incompetent" person bitterly failed to deliver to the nation despite enjoying power for four years.

Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the PML-N always preferred public welfare programmes. It initiated a number of development projects like construction of motorways and expressways in addition to establishment of hospitals, university campuses and metros, he recounted.

He said the PML-N needed a simple majority and making every political party part of the future plans was an objective of Mian Nawaz Sharif. He added that people would trust the PML-N again. He highlighted that Pakistan embarked on a track of development in 2017 if it had continued on the same track, Pakistan would have been in G20 in the next four to five years.

