PML-N to form next govt with full mandate for completing reforms agenda: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N would form the next government with a full mandate for completing the reforms agenda.

Talking to a private television channel program, he said coalition government cannot bring reforms in the national institutions.

He said that reforms could be made with success if PML-N, forms the next government with a heavy mandate.

In reply to a question about the incomplete census and delimitation process, he said that there had been reservations of Balochistan and Sindh people over the data of census and delimitation.

The incumbent government, he said will be finished in mid of August and the interim set-up will look into the matter of general elections. The ECP, he said is responsible to follow the constitution and hold the next elections on time. He said that organizing elections in October or November would help strengthen the political and economic system of Pakistan.