PML-N To Hold Cake Cutting Ceremony
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A cake cutting ceremony in connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan will be held by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lahore chapter on Saturday.
The ceremony will be held at its central office Naseerabad, said a spokesperson here on Friday.
Party leadership would attend the ceremony including Khawaja Saad Rafique.