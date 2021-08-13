PML-N to hold cake cutting ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A cake cutting ceremony in connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan will be held by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lahore chapter on Saturday.

The ceremony will be held at its central office Naseerabad, said a spokesperson here on Friday.

Party leadership would attend the ceremony including Khawaja Saad Rafique.