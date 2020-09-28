UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N To Hold Countrywide Sit-ins Against Shehbaz Arrest: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:48 PM

PML-N to hold countrywide sit-ins against Shehbaz arrest: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that the PML-N would arrange sit-ins and protest demonstrations in various areas of the country against the arrest of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that the PML-N would arrange sit-ins and protest demonstrations in various areas of the country against the arrest of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference here along with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, he said that a meeting of the newly formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would be called soon, while the party would raise the Shehbaz arrest issue at every forum.

Ahsan alleged that Shehbaz Sharif had been arrested for rigging the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

Addressing the conference, Maryam Nawaz said that PML-N leaders and workers were not afraid of jails. She claimed that the arrests and such other tactics would, in fact, benefit the PML-N.

Terming Shehbaz Sharif arrest unfortunate, she said that she had no doubt that the PML-N president had been arrested because he did not choose to betray his brother Nawaz Sharif.

She said that Mian Shehbaz Sharif's loyalty with his brother's cause and the party had been unwavering. His wife had been declared an absconder while his son and her (Maryam) brother Hamza Shehbaz had been sent to jail without proving any case against him, added the PML-N leader. She said that Hamza was in jail despite being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Maryam said that Shehbaz Sharif had made it clear last week that even if he was arrested, the speech made by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at the opposition's multi-party conference and the joint statement issued later on would be followed "100 per cent".

She alleged that elections in GB were delayed deliberately, adding that the coronavirus pandemic was just an excuse to buy more time. "Whether the PML-N wins or loses in elections, it will not let the field uncontested for you in Gilgit-Baltistan," she said.

Maryam said the multi-party agenda would be carried forward at any cost, no matter she or other PML-N workers were also arrested after Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Protest Maryam Nawaz Sharif Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Rana SanaUllah Wife Buy Muslim (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister greets new DCCI office bearers

2 minutes ago

Berlin Says Sees No Reasons to Deny Russia's Reque ..

2 minutes ago

ACP to hold reference for late senior journalist A ..

2 minutes ago

NH&MP delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authori ..

2 minutes ago

Etihad Airways continuing to promote sustainabilit ..

1 hour ago

Govt Commerce College offers admission

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.