PML-N to hold countrywide sit-ins against Shehbaz arrest: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that the PML-N would arrange sit-ins and protest demonstrations in various areas of the country against the arrest of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference here along with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, he said that a meeting of the newly formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would be called soon, while the party would raise the Shehbaz arrest issue at every forum.

Ahsan alleged that Shehbaz Sharif had been arrested for rigging the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

Addressing the conference, Maryam Nawaz said that PML-N leaders and workers were not afraid of jails. She claimed that the arrests and such other tactics would, in fact, benefit the PML-N.

Terming Shehbaz Sharif arrest unfortunate, she said that she had no doubt that the PML-N president had been arrested because he did not choose to betray his brother Nawaz Sharif.

She said that Mian Shehbaz Sharif's loyalty with his brother's cause and the party had been unwavering. His wife had been declared an absconder while his son and her (Maryam) brother Hamza Shehbaz had been sent to jail without proving any case against him, added the PML-N leader. She said that Hamza was in jail despite being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Maryam said that Shehbaz Sharif had made it clear last week that even if he was arrested, the speech made by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at the opposition's multi-party conference and the joint statement issued later on would be followed "100 per cent".

She alleged that elections in GB were delayed deliberately, adding that the coronavirus pandemic was just an excuse to buy more time. "Whether the PML-N wins or loses in elections, it will not let the field uncontested for you in Gilgit-Baltistan," she said.

Maryam said the multi-party agenda would be carried forward at any cost, no matter she or other PML-N workers were also arrested after Mian Shehbaz Sharif.