PML-N To Hold Meeting Today On Wheat Procurement

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 04, 2024 | 11:59 AM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2024) In response to the ongoing wheat procurement challenges and the plight of farmers, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is holding an important meeting at its Model Town Secretariat on Saturday (today).

The aim of the gathering is to devise effective strategies to mitigate the wheat purchase crisis gripping Punjab.

The decision to convene the meeting follows a recent consultative session where Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N Supremo, underscored the importance of holding individuals accountable for the wheat crisis. This sentiment was echoed by Punjab food Minister Bilal Yasin during the session, highlighting the urgency of the matter.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, party president Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and key figures such as Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Asif would take part in the meeting.

The provincial ministers and relevant officials would also be there.

The other topics Including preparations for the upcoming PML-N general council meeting scheduled for May 11 would also be addressed.

They would also discuss a comprehensive briefing on the current status of wheat procurement, strategies for alleviating the crisis, and discussions on party reorganization.

