PML-N To Hold Organizational Convention In Islamabad Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2023 | 10:59 AM

PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamabad today

Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that senior vice President and Party's Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz will address the organizational convention.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2023) Organizational convention of Pakistan Muslim League (N) will be held in Islamabad today.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She said that senior vice President and Party's Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz will address the organizational convention.

The Minister said organizational meeting of the party will also be held in Islamabad tomorrow in which party's organizational structure and performance will be reviewed.

