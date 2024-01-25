PML-N to issues manifesto on Jan 27: Irfan Siddique

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Thursday said that his party will issue the manifesto on January 27, to bring the country back on track

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Thursday said that his party will issue the manifesto on January 27, to bring the country back on track.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that economic, legal and judicial reforms would put the country on path of speedy progress. He said that in 2013, economic challenges had been a difficult task but Nawaz Sharif made sincere efforts and implemented the reforms to achieve the highest economic growth rate for this country.

If PML-N returns to power, the focus would be given to steer the country out of the present challenges, he assured.

In reply to a question about the coalition government, he said that the PML-N is hopeful to establish next government with simple majority. He said that Nawaz Sharif has given clear statement in his last address that we will bring the change and continue development works with collective efforts.