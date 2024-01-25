PML-N To Issues Manifesto On Jan 27: Irfan Siddique
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Thursday said that his party will issue the manifesto on January 27, to bring the country back on track
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Thursday said that his party will issue the manifesto on January 27, to bring the country back on track.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that economic, legal and judicial reforms would put the country on path of speedy progress. He said that in 2013, economic challenges had been a difficult task but Nawaz Sharif made sincere efforts and implemented the reforms to achieve the highest economic growth rate for this country.
If PML-N returns to power, the focus would be given to steer the country out of the present challenges, he assured.
In reply to a question about the coalition government, he said that the PML-N is hopeful to establish next government with simple majority. He said that Nawaz Sharif has given clear statement in his last address that we will bring the change and continue development works with collective efforts.
Recent Stories
ICCPO holds online khuli katcheri
Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWMC workers
PAECO seeks to boost parliamentary cooperation for shared regional peace, progre ..
IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general polls
Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Inves ..
Providing standard health facilities to citizens govt's responsibility; says Dr ..
Net metering procedure being simplified to facilitate consumers: FESCO Chief
PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana, £190 mln sam cases
Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities being provided to businessmen
Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail
Meeting reviews preparation for general elections
Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICCPO holds online khuli katcheri2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWMC workers2 minutes ago
-
PAECO seeks to boost parliamentary cooperation for shared regional peace, progress: Special Secretar ..2 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general polls2 minutes ago
-
Providing standard health facilities to citizens govt's responsibility; says Dr Saqib Aziz7 minutes ago
-
Net metering procedure being simplified to facilitate consumers: FESCO Chief7 minutes ago
-
PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana, £190 mln sam cases1 minute ago
-
Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities being provided to businessmen1 minute ago
-
Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews preparation for general elections1 minute ago
-
536 candidates to contest for 41 seats in Malakand Division59 seconds ago
-
Police conduct flag march for General Elections security1 minute ago