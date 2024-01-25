Open Menu

PML-N To Issues Manifesto On Jan 27: Irfan Siddique

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 07:05 PM

PML-N to issues manifesto on Jan 27: Irfan Siddique

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Thursday said that his party will issue the manifesto on January 27, to bring the country back on track

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Thursday said that his party will issue the manifesto on January 27, to bring the country back on track.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that economic, legal and judicial reforms would put the country on path of speedy progress. He said that in 2013, economic challenges had been a difficult task but Nawaz Sharif made sincere efforts and implemented the reforms to achieve the highest economic growth rate for this country.

If PML-N returns to power, the focus would be given to steer the country out of the present challenges, he assured.

In reply to a question about the coalition government, he said that the PML-N is hopeful to establish next government with simple majority. He said that Nawaz Sharif has given clear statement in his last address that we will bring the change and continue development works with collective efforts.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress January Government

Recent Stories

ICCPO holds online khuli katcheri

ICCPO holds online khuli katcheri

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWM ..

Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWMC workers

2 minutes ago
 PAECO seeks to boost parliamentary cooperation for ..

PAECO seeks to boost parliamentary cooperation for shared regional peace, progre ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general p ..

IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general polls

2 minutes ago
 Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister f ..

Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Inves ..

9 minutes ago
 Providing standard health facilities to citizens g ..

Providing standard health facilities to citizens govt's responsibility; says Dr ..

7 minutes ago
Net metering procedure being simplified to facilit ..

Net metering procedure being simplified to facilitate consumers: FESCO Chief

7 minutes ago
 PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana ..

PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana, £190 mln sam cases

1 minute ago
 Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities b ..

Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities being provided to businessmen

1 minute ago
 Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail

Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail

1 minute ago
 Meeting reviews preparation for general elections

Meeting reviews preparation for general elections

1 minute ago
 Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' ..

Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' observed

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan