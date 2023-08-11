PML-N to launch its 'election manifesto' soon: Rana Maqbool

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad Friday said that his party under the leadership of supremo Nawaz Sharif has started preparations for developing its manifesto for the general elections 2023.

"PML-N is confident to win the general elections on the basis of its commendable performance", he said while talking to ptv news channel.

He also briefed the party manifesto aims for socio-economic development, agriculture, employment opportunities for the youth and public serving as the top agenda of his party.

PML-N will participate in the election with full force and Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign, he further added.

"The nation is waiting for Nawaz Sharif and under his leadership, Pakistan will once again take the path of prosperity," he added.

Replying to a question, he made it clear that PML-N is united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, adding, having a different political opinion is just part of any democratic system.