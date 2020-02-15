PML-N to launch people-contact campaign in March: Rana Sana

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that PML-N was going to launch a people contact campaign to be led by National Assembly's Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif from next month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that PML-N was going to launch a people contact campaign to be led by National Assembly's Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif from next month.

Addressing a media conference here at N-League Central Secretariat, he said the opposition could not get on the same page following JUI-F Maulana Fazalur Rehman's announcement of Azadi March without taking the two major opposition parties aboard.

Rana Sana Ullah added that PML-N would hold party conventions across the country from March and would also take along all other opposition parties.

To a question, he said Shehbaz Sharif had cordial relations with Maulana Fazalur Rehman and the PML-N leadership would convince him on launching a joint strategy.

To another question, Rana Sana Ullah ruled out any possibility of meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in London, and said if Chaudhry Nisarheld any sort of meeting with Shehbaz Sharif or former Federal finance ministerIshaq Dar then it would automatically be made public.