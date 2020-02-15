UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N To Launch People-contact Campaign In March: Rana Sana

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 10:38 PM

PML-N to launch people-contact campaign in March: Rana Sana

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that PML-N was going to launch a people contact campaign to be led by National Assembly's Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif from next month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that PML-N was going to launch a people contact campaign to be led by National Assembly's Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif from next month.

Addressing a media conference here at N-League Central Secretariat, he said the opposition could not get on the same page following JUI-F Maulana Fazalur Rehman's announcement of Azadi March without taking the two major opposition parties aboard.

Rana Sana Ullah added that PML-N would hold party conventions across the country from March and would also take along all other opposition parties.

To a question, he said Shehbaz Sharif had cordial relations with Maulana Fazalur Rehman and the PML-N leadership would convince him on launching a joint strategy.

To another question, Rana Sana Ullah ruled out any possibility of meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in London, and said if Chaudhry Nisarheld any sort of meeting with Shehbaz Sharif or former Federal finance ministerIshaq Dar then it would automatically be made public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Chaudhry Nisar Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah Azadi March London Same March Muslim Media All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Defense Minister grieved over Naeem ul Haque's sad ..

3 minutes ago

German Defense Minister Offers to Invite Italy to ..

4 minutes ago

Japan's Motegi Says Wants to Discuss Peace Treaty ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister expresses grief over demise ..

4 minutes ago

Visit of Turkish President to pave way for further ..

4 minutes ago

Macroeconomic indicators promptly improving: Asad ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.